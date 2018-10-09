Ireland – Youth Olympic Games Round Up

It had been a good day for Irish youths at the Youth Olympic Games with Nhat Nguyen qualifying for the quarter finals of the men’s badminton singles, while Mona McSharry and Niamh Coyne have both progressed to the semi final stages of the women’s 100m breaststroke event

Badminton player Nguyen beat Uriel Francisco Canjura Antiga of El Salvador 2-0 to move into the last eight in Buenos Aires Nguyen won the first game quite easily 21-4. The second game was a bit closer but he came out on top 21-10 in that also. He will face a different and more difficult game for sure next time out in the quarter finals when he comes up against Chinese rated number 1 Shifeng Lee.

Speaking after the superb performance the young Dublin man said “I felt really comfortable on court, my technical shots were working well today (Tuesday). He went on to say” I’m through to the quarters now so I’m happy with performance today, il get some rest now and prepare for tomorrow”.

All three Irish swimmers were also in action on Tuesday. Robbie Powell made his debut in the Youth Olympics 50m freestyle, the ladies Coyne and McSharry competed in the 100m breaststroke heats. McSharry was in heat 6 and won it with a time of 1 minute, 9.24 seconds. This placed her second overall. Coyne., was in heat 5 and she came second with a time of 1 minute, 9.49 seconds. This placed her fourth overall.

Powell however didn’t make it through as he failed to qualify as he finished 8th in his heat with a time of 23.7, this was outside of his personal best of 23.26. However, all is not lost for Powell as he will be competing on Wednesday in the 50m butterfly and 100m freestyle.