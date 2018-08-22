Lenihan and Comerford claim gold medals at Para-Athletics

Ireland athletics is in a good place right now especially our Paralympic athletes. Tuesday we seen several Irish pick up medals and once again one Wednesday more Irish athletes were on the podium.

Noelle Lenihan won a gold medal following a record breaking morning in the F-38 discus event, while fellow athlete Orla Comerford also claimed a bronze medal in the T13 200 metre sprint. Lenihan, from Cork, broke the world record on two occasions, with throws of 32.28 metres and 32.95 metres. The Cork woman’s best throw before that was 32.14 so that was very impressive to say the least. She was well ahead of the second placed Czech Republic athlete who threw a distance of 27.29 metres, while Latvian Ingrida Preide finished third and took home bronze.

Orla Comerford got another medal for Ireland in the T-13 200 metres sprint. Comerford from the Raheny Shamrock running club got her place on the podium with a super run in the final recording a time of 26.76 behind Ukrainian athlete Leilia Adzhametova, Portugal’s Caolina Duarte picked up the silver medal ahead of Comerford.

In other news from the para athletics Paul Keogan from Meath just missed out on a medal after he finished 5th in the men’s final of the T-37 200 metres. However, he managed to do a season best which is also superb. The winner of the race was Poland’s Michal Kotkowski with a time of 24.10. Patrick Monahan from Kildare was just outside the medals also in men’s T53 400 metre final. He clocked a time of 55.99. The French athlete Pierre Fairbank claimed gold on this occasion.

It’s fantastic to see Ireland taking home more medals, following up from yesterday’s which saw Jason Smyth, Greta Streimikyte and Orla Barry all claim gold medals. We wish the athletes continued success over the next 4 days in Berlin.