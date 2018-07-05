O’Sullivan excels in European U18’s athletics

Sophie O’Sullivan daughter of Irish running legend Sonia showed her capabilities when winning her 800m heat at the European Championships in Gyor in Hungary.

O’Sullivan who is only 16 years of age eased her way into the semi finals of with an impressive performance in what was her first run for Ireland. Sophie previously ran in Australia where the O’Sullivan family lived and she was very successful going on to win an U17 championship over 800m and 1500m.

In other Irish racing news at the championships, St Gerard’s Dundalk runner Patience Jumbo Gula ran a championship record in the 100m race, running 11.59 seconds. That was a semi final of the event in which she easily brushed aside her opponents and she now looks forward to tomorrow’s final at 7.09pm Irish time. Sarah Glennon (Mullingar) and Emily MacHugh where in the 5km race this morning, Glennon finished 12th with a time of 25:36:73. MacHugh was disqualified from the race.

Furthermore, Simone Lawlor just missed out on qualification for the 400m final she recorded a time of 56.96. Miranda Tcheutchoua from the Lusk club in Dublin finished in 9th place in group b of the women’s hammer throw, she finished 21st overall with her best throw been 58.31m.

There was superb news however for the boys and girls in the U18 100m races with all three runners progressing. Conor Morey from the Leevale club finished 4th in heat 2 with a time of 11:05,he advanced as the fastest qualifier. Meanwhile, Israel Olatunde from the Dundealgan club finished third in heat 3 with a superb time of 10.77 to qualify automatically.

It’s great to see our young athletic stars show how good they are on the big stage of the U18 European games,one thing is for sure the state of athletic games is looking well for years to come.