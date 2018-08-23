Smyth claims another gold in Berlin

Jason Smyth has claimed yet another gold medal at the Para Athletic European Championships in Berlin, Germany.

Smyth claimed the gold medal in the T13 100 metres race this evening. The Derry man broke all kinds of records today yet again having ran 10.86 earlier which was a championship record before going on to break that in the final with a time of 10.66 simply outstanding to say the least. The silver and bronze medals both went to Poland with Mateusz Michalski who ran 10.99 and Jakub Nipcon with a time of 11.33.

It’s fantastic for Smyth though who has yet again shown why he is the best in the world. What also to be said Smyth has won a gold medal at every major Paralympic championships he has taken part in. Indeed it was his 18th gold medal since 2005, the Derry man is now the reigning champion in three categories at the 100 metre T13 level, these been at Olympic, World and European. However, Smith also runs at 200 metres and he also broke the championship record on Tuesday for that when he stormed home to claim gold.

In other athletic news regarding Irish athletes at the games in Berlin. Jordan Lee claimed a bronze medal as he finished 3rd in the men’s high T47, a fantastic achievement. Lee was superb in his jumping and was very consistent, he cleared 1.75 metres to secure the medal. He also attempted 1.78 metres but failed on that occasion. A massive achievement for the Kerry teenager who is competing at his first European championships.

Patrick Monahan went very close to getting a medal in the T53 800 metres final but he was just edged out by Italian Diego Gastaldi. Dan Leavy ran in the 1500 metres T38 final but he finished in seventh place.