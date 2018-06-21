Sky Sports to broadcast Athletics World Cup in July

Sky Sports has been appointed as host broadcaster of the Athletics World Cup at the London Stadium on 14-15 July.

The Athletics World Cup is an exciting new addition to the sporting calendar, with the competition featuring the world’s top eight athletics nations – USA, Britain, Poland, China, Germany, France, Jamaica and South Africa.

The July event will see all track events up to and including the 1500m take place alongside all field events. Two evenings of straight-final action will conclude with one nation being crowned champions before lifting the Athletics World Cup ‘Platinum Trophy’.

Sky will provide comprehensive evening coverage over the Athletics World Cup weekend and will broadcast live across its Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Action, and Sky Sports Mix channels, as well as featuring the event across Sky programming in build up over the next month.

Further details about the Athletics World Cup can be found at www.athleticsworldcup.org.