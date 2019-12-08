Ireland pick up medals at European Cross Country Championships

Ireland had a largely successful weekend at the European Cross Country Championships in Lisbon. Although Fionnuala McCormack had to settle for a fourth place finish in her race, Efrem Gidey and Stephanie Cotter helped Ireland pick up medals as they secured bronze medals at the underage levels. The team also secured two silver medals for team events.

In the senior race McCormack finished fourth just outside the medals. It was the final 1km or so that Sweden’s Samrawit Mengsteab pipping her to a bronze medal. The race was won by Turkey’s Yasemin Can, while Norwegian athlete Caroline Bjerkeli Grovdal picked up the silver medal. However, McCormack would pick up a team silver medal, as her Irish team mates Aoibhe Richardson and Ciara Mageean finished in 17th and 20th. This meant Ireland secured 2nd in the team standings.

Stephanie Cotter finished 3rd in the Women’s U23 race. She ran with Eilish Flanagan and Roisin Flanagan. The scores were counted and this left Ireland on 29 points. Netherlands finished 1st with 17 points, while Great Britain were third on 40 points. In the men’s u20 race Effrem Gidey picked up a bronze medal. Gidey recorded a time of 19.01 minutes. In second place Turkish athlete Ayetullah Aslanhan , while Norwegian athlete Jakob Ingebrigtsen finished first and scooped the gold medal. Speaking to Athletics Ireland after the race Gidey said, “Third place, I’m so happy, I don’t believe it,

The team itself missed out on a Bronze after the host country Portugal overtook Ireland after the results were rechecked by the judges. Sean Tobin ran in the senior race in which he came 18th. He came a minute behind the eventual winner Robel Fsiha of Sweden. Overall it was a largely successful European Cross Country Championships for Ireland.