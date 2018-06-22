Conlon set for Belfast bout

Michael Conan will fight Brazilian boxer and former world title challenger Adeilson Dos Santos in Belfast on June 30th.

The bout was announced in October, however there was no challenger name put forward but it is has now been confirmed. The fight will be Conlan’s first fight on home soil since, he has gone on an unbeaten run winning seven fights from seven in Australia and the United States. His opponents, Dos Santos has quite a good record, winning 19, losing 4, two of those loses came in his last two so he will be looking to make up for them here in what would be a shock win over Conlon.

Dos Santos was indeed knocked out when he was attempting to win the WBO World Super Bantamweight title from the unbeaten Jessie Magdaleno in April. This will be another step up in class for him. The announcement was made official on Twitter by Frank Warren boxing promoter, He said in a tweet, “Conlan has to craic Brazilian tough nut, @MickConlan will face former world title challenger Adeilson Dos Santos in his homecoming fight on Saturday June 30th”. The fight is currently scheduled to be shown live on Box Nation TV and BT Sport and will be shown live for the SSE Arena in Belfast.

It promises to be another cracking boxing match. When Conlan is involved he always gives 100 percent he puts on a show for the crowd as well which is what you expect when you pay in to watch. He should be to strong for his opponent here and odds also suggest this with Conlan 1/100 on to win with most firm, Dos Santos is 20/1 to spoil the party. Either way it promises to a be a cracking fight and well worth watching