Doheny defeated in bantamweight contest

TJ Doheny came up short in the bout with Daniel Roman in the early hours of Saturday morning in his bid to unify the super bantamweight division. Roman proved to good for the Portlaoise man at The Forum in California.

Doheny put in a good performance, however he was knocked down twice which ultimately was enough to show the judges his opponent had the upper hand. It was the first time Doheny had lost in his professional career to date. He lost the match on points, one judge couldnt separate the pair scoring 113-113, the other two judges had the contest in favour of Roman 116-110. Personally thought there was only 1 or 2 points between them from watching the fight.

Doheny was fighting off the back foot early on in the first round, he looked very composed though, coming forward at the right time and landing some nice punches. Doheny would continue this in the second round. However, he was sucker punched then out of know where, he got caught with a left hook, which hit him on the chin and the Irish man went down onto the canvas. Doheny was off balance as he was trying to land a punch of his own but credit must go to the home fighter who took full advantage. The third round was all Roman, he was dominating, Doheny kept throwing jabs and landing some. The 4th round then with Roman and Doheny going at full tilt. Both hit some powerful punches, Doheny probably edged the round. The 5th round the Portlaoise man was on the back foot once more but he stuck to his task trying to land some punches from the outside.

Doheny did very well in the 7th round, looking very composed. He hit his opponent with a massive left which certainly dazzled him. He let loose with some heavy shots then, Roman stumbled before been pushed onto the canvas. A bit of a breather for the home fighter as his back was against the wall. Doheny probably could have and should have won the fight in the closing minute of the round, but Roman held on and came out fighting in the 8th. It was a slower pace than the previous round, but it was Roman who was in the driving seat. He catched Doheny off guard with a nice shot on the bell. The 9th round Doheny was badly cut on the nose, momentum was with Roman. Late in the round Roman landed a left uppercut which left Doheny very wobbly on his feet, however he showed the quality of a boxer he is by getting out of trouble when the going got tough.

Roman attacked in the 10th round yet again, Doheny was trying to keep out of trouble and not get to close to them big punches from his opponent. He landed some nice points with left hand shots. Roman landed a big shot in the 11th round knocking down Doheny for the second time in the fight, he landed a body shot, before following up which ultimately left the Sydney based Doheny on the floor. Doheny’s time looked up in the match as Roman was looking for the knockout punch. However, the Portlaoise man survived the final minute of the round, a big finish was needed from Doheny but it never came and the scorecards were needed which ultimately decided that Daniel Roman was good enough to win in the end.

It’s not yet known what is next for Doheny, I am sure there are plenty more fights around the corner for him.