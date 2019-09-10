Fay claims European Gold

Niamh Fay is the new European Youth Champion after an impressive boxing match in the 54kg final in Sofia, Bulgaria.

Fay from the Swords Boxing club in Dublin beat Croatian boxer Nikolina Cacic. The match needed a split decision to separate the boxers which went in the way of the Dubliner 4-1. The Dublin boxed well in the first two rounds going on to win both and set a good platform for herself. She won the first round 4-1 and the second round 5-0.

Fay had a tough path to the final having to win four fight to get the gold medal around her neck. It was a largely successful European Youth games in the ring for Ireland as they will take home one gold and three bronze medals with Daina Moorehouse, Leah Gallen and Lisa O’Rourke bringing home the bronze and then, of course, Fay with the gold.

In other athletics news, Amy Marren has reached the 100m Backstroke S9 Final at the World Para Swimming Allianz Championships in London. Barry Clements was in the S9 backstroke on Tuesday morning and he set a personal best with of 1:07:07. Ailibhe Kelly making her first appearance in the championships, went in the S8 100m Backstroke. She finished with a time of 1:28:46

Sean O’Riordan was also in action on Tuesday. Sean finished in 9th place overall with a time of 1:13:04