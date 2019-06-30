Injury forces Kellie Harrington to withdraw from European Games Final

Kellie Harrington has withdrawn from her Women’s Light -60kg Final at the European Games in Minsk today due to injury.

The Dubliner sustained a hand injury in her semi-final victory with Agnes Alexiusson from Sweden, and she has been deemed unfit to box.

Despite every attempt being made by the medical staff to manage the injury to her right thumb, to give Harrington an opportunity to compete, the decision was made this morning that she would be withdrawn, and as a result Harrington will receive the silver medal in the Women’s Light -60kg later today.

Commenting on the decision for Harrington to withdraw from Sunday’s final, Performance Director Bernard Dunne said:

“It’s been a fantastic competition for Kellie, it’s unfortunate this injury has arisen, but the right decision has been made that she doesn’t compete. It is unfortunate that hand injuries are part and parcel of boxing, but we need to manage it the right way to ensure a quick return to action.”

Harrington spoke of her disappointment at not being able to contest her final, stating:

I’m disappointed to not be competing but I understand that there’s a bigger picture to be taken into account. It would be too much of a risk to go in there and have another setback. I totally respect the advice of the medical staff and the decision of the Performance Director.”