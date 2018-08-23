Tennyson lands world title fight

Belfast boxer James Tennyson is set to have a shot at becoming the latest Irish world champion by facing the current IBF champion Tevin Farmer in Boston this October.

Tennyson a two time super featherweight champion of Ireland also won the EBU European super featherweight title and WBA International belts by knocking out Martin Ward in London’s O2 Arena in May and he has now been added to a card which will feature several top class Irish boxers. American sports broadcaster ESPN report that Tennyson will challenge Farmer in what will be the Pennsylvanian’s first defence of the title.

It will be a cracking night if you are an Irish boxing fan as Katie Taylor and Niall Kennedy will also be in action, while Billy Joe Saunders and Demetrius Andrade will also be in action. The event will sure to attract a large crowd on October 20th which will be one of the first events to be shown live on new American streaming service DAZN. However, Sky Sports will also have coverage of the fights on the night.

Speaking about the upcoming fight boxing promoter Lou DiBella who is indeed the promoter for Farmer said “Tevin wanted to be an active champion and fight as much as often as possible, the deal we were able to work out with Eddie Hearn was very favourable to Tevin’s career”. He went on to say that Tennyson will offer a lot and said “Tennyson will make for an interesting clash of styles, he is a big puncher and Tevin is a supreme puncher, it should be a fun fight”.