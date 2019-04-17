Joshua fight in doubt after finding in Miller drug test

Anthony Joshua’s world heavyweight title fight with American boxer Jarrell Miller is in doubt after the Brooklyn born boxers drug test found an adverse finding. The two boxers’ camps confirmed that the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association had informed them that Miller had returned results from a test of March 20th.

Miller is undefeated with 24 professional wins from 24 and was due to take on the British man Joshua in the Madison Square Gardens for the four titles, the WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO. RTE Sport report that the finding is reported to be GW516, which is basically a metabolic modulator which can be called cardarine or endurobol. It is likely that Miller will now face a hearing with the New York State Athletic Commission. This will probably decide whether the fight will go ahead or not.

Eddie Hearn who is Anthony Joshua’s promoter said in a tweet, “We have been informed by VADA that there has been an adverse finding in Jarrell Miller’s sample collected on March 20th, 2019. “We are working with all relevant parties and will update with more details soon. AJ’s preparation continues for June 1st at MSG.”

Jarrell Miller’s promoters Salita Promotions have also come out with a statement following the news in which they said “We are in the process of obtaining further information about VADA’s finding and will have more to say soon on this developing situation. “In the meantime Jarrell continues to train for his June 1 fight against Anthony Joshua.”

This isn’t the first time Miller has tested positive. In 2014 when he was kick boxing he tested for methylhexaneamine in a urine sample, in turn he was subsequently banned for nine months by the California State Athletic Commission.

It remains to be seen what will happen but it doesn’t look good for the fight following this news.

Video from Sky Sports Youtube