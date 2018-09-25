Saunders fined for social media video

Billy Joe Saunders has been fined £100,000 and given a severe warning about his future conduct after video footage emerged of him appearing to offer woman drugs.

Saunders action which was filmed from his car, showed him offering £150 worth of drugs to the woman to perform a sex act before asking her to punch a passer by which she does. Saunders who is the current WBO middleweight champion was hit last week with a misconduct charge from the British Boxing Board of Control. They found that he was guilty of bringing the game into disrepute at a hearing on Tuesday.

In a statement released by the BBBOC (British Boxing Board of Control) on their website said “Billy Joe Saunders appeared before the stewards of the British Boxing Board of Control today under a misconduct charge following his recent behaviour shown on social media”.

The statement went on to say further “The stewards have found Mr Saunders guilty of bringing the sport of boxing into disrepute and have fined him the sum of £100,000 and issued a severe reprimand as to his future conduct”.

The statement also said that all money will be donated to the BBBofC charity which helps with ex boxer’s and ex licence holders who have fallen on hard times.

It is unlikely Saunders will appeal the decision.