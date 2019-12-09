Taylor set for three fights in 2020

Bray Boxer Katie Taylor is set for three fights in 2020 according to RTE Sport. The fights are set to be against Cecilia Braekhus, Amanda Serrano and a rematch with Delfine Porsoon.

Taylor has took the professional ranks by storm and she made history in June of this year when she won all four lightweight titles. She beat Porsoon that night in a fantastic fight at the Madison Square Gardens in New York. Katie moved up in weight last month where she fought Christina Linardatou, once again she emerged victorious.

Taylor hasn’t lost a fight since becoming a professional three years ago, her record stands at 15-0. Taylor will face a stiff challenge against Braekhus who is incidentally unbeaten in 34 fights.

Speaking to RTE Sport’s Darren Frehill, Brian Peters said, “Amanda Serrano is what we want next, ideally in April. She has declined a couple of times”. He continued, “A Persoon re-match is a fight we would very much love. People tend to forget sometimes, these rematches, they don’t happen straight away”.

“The big fight then is Cecilia Braekhus. She is the champion, 147lbs, holds all the belts, what a fight that is, two undisputed champions.”

Taylor has been and still will be an extraordinary ambassador for women’s boxing. She attracts the big crowds and puts on a show that in boxing terms is fantastic. What I personally like about her is she never forgets her roots in Bray which is fantastic. In my opinion she deserves all the awards she can get that’s for sure. She now looks forward to hopefully having three fights in 2020 and if 2019 is anything to go by then we are all in for another fantastic year. The three fights set for 2020 promise to be exciting once they are scheduled in.