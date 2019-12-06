Champions Cup: Gloucester v Connacht, Team News and Betting

Gloucester v Connacht will take place at Kingsholm Stadium on Sunday with 1pm kick off. We have team and betting information ahead of the game below.

Preview

Gloucester lost their first game to Toulouse on home soil and they followed that up with another narrow loss away to French side Montpellier. A loss here and their chances of qualifying will be very slim. That loss to Montpellier was 30-27 so there wasn’t much between the sides.

Andy Friend will be looking for another good performance from his side, personally I expect another one here. . His side were in Pro 14 action last weekend where they beat the Kings 24-12 at the Sportsground. Their European form this year has been impressive. They beat Montpellier 23-20 in their first game. Moreover, they then travelled to Toulouse where they led for 50-55 minutes of that game before Toulouse pulled away 32-17.

Team News

Johann Ackermann has named a strong team for Gloucester. In the front row he has included Rapava-Ruskin, Franco Marais and Fraser Bailmain. The second row sees Grobler and Franco Mostert. At flanker Jake Polledri starts, while Ruan Ackermann and captain Ben Morgan complete the forwards. In the backs, Tom Marshall, Rees-Zammit, Chris Harris and Mark Atkinson are all set to start. Ollie Thorley is named on the wing. Danny Cipriani is named at fly-half and he will partner Joe Simpson at scrum half.

Gloucester: 15 Tom Marshall; 14. Louis Rees-Zammit, 13. Chris Harris, 12. Mark Atkinson, 11. Ollie Thorley; 10. Danny Cipriani, 9. Joe Simpson; 1. Val Rapava-Ruskin, 2. Franco Marais, 3. Fraser Balmain; 4. Gerbrandt Grobler, 5. Franco Mostert; 6. Ruan Ackermann, 7. Jake Polledri, 8. Ben Morgan (capt)

Connacht have also named their team. Looking at the front row Denis Buckley, Tom McCartney and Finlay Bealham all start. The second row pairing sees Joe Maksymiw partner Quinn Roux. Jared Butler returns to captain the side while Eoghan Masterson and Colby Fainga’a also start. In the backs, John Porch is named at full back, Niyi Adeolokun is named on the wing, while Bundee Aki and Peter Robb are named in the centre. Additionally, Kyle Goodwin is also selected to start on the wing, while Jack Carty and Caolin Blade are named at scrum half and fly half.

Connacht: (15-9): John Porch, Niyi Adeolokun, Bundee Aki, Peter Robb, Kyle Godwin, Jack Carty, Caolin Blade (1-8): Denis Buckley, Tom McCartney, Finlay Bealham, Joe Maksymiw, Quinn Roux, Eoghan Masterson, Colby Fainga’a, Jarrad Butler (Capt).

Replacements: Jonny Murphy, Matthew Burke, Dominic Robertson McCoy, Ultan Dillane, Robin Copeland, Stephen Kerins, Conor Fitzgerald, Tom Daly.

Betting

Gloucester are favourites at odds of 1/3. However, if you fancy Connacht to cause an upset they are 5/2 to do so. Bundee Aki at 4/1 to score a try anytime looks great odds here in my opinion to. Gloucester v Connacht is live on BT Sport.