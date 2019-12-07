Champions Cup: Leinster 43 Northampton 16

Leinster put in a devastating performance in the Champions Cup at Franklin’s Garden beating Northampton 43-16. Leinster now top Pool 1 in the Champions Cup and look good to go far in the competition yet again.

Leo Cullen’s men led by three points at the break, 19-16. They actually scored three tries in the first half to one try from the hosts. However, they gave away a couple of penalties which Wales fly-half Dan Biggar punished. Lowe, Rhys Ruddock and Andrew Porter all getting on the scoreboard for the visitors. The second half opened up more for Leinster and Cian Healy, Ross Byrne, Luke McGrath and Ed Byrne all touched down to make it 7 tries for the day.

Leinster got their first try after just two and a half minutes. A Northampton mistake led to Jordan Larmour getting on the ball before passing to Lowe who touched down. The Saints responded though. Tuala and Harrison made some massive carries through the heart of the Leinster defence. The ball was then swept wide to the left where Tuala dived over. Leinster got their second try through Rhys Ruddock after several phases. However, it was the accuracy of Dan Biggar that came kept the Gallagher Premiership side in the game. Leinster notched up the pressure on the Saints who would fail to score again in the game. Andrew Porter burrowed over for his sides 3rd try of the game before the break.

It was much of the same from Leinster in the second period but they put the game to bed rather quickly. Larmour raced through with his speed causing plenty of problems for the Saints defence. The ball eventually found Cian Healy after several phases who touched down. Things went from bad to worse for the Saints as Ross Byrne went over for a try. However, to compound matters worse Saints had their captain Alex Waller was given a yellow card for a pushing offence. Garry Ringrose would pick up a yellow card moments later after he tip tackled Dan Biggar.

Leinster were not going to be beaten in the defence and they were stubborn. They forced their opponents to make a couple of handling errors and they weren’t going to be denied as they sauntered to a 27 points win and their 3rd win in the Champions Cup this season.