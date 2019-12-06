Champions Cup: Munster v Saracens, Team News and Betting

It will be Munster v Saracens in the Champions Cup on Saturday. We have team news and betting ahead of the game below. The game kicks off at 5.30pm and is live on BT Sport.

Preview

This is a big game for both sides. The group is basically between the three sides now, Munster, Saracens and Racing. Munster beat the Ospreys in their first game. However, they drew 21-21 with Racing last time out. It is likely that Johann Van Graan will name another strong starting line-up having rested many of the big players last weekend in the PRO 14. They lost 18-16 to Edinburgh. Munster have played in total 176 games in the Heineken Champions Cup, in total they won 120 of those.

Saracens come into the game on the back of a Gallagher Premiership win over Bath last weekend. They travel to Limerick with a win against Ospreys behind them. In total Saracens have played in 100 games in the Champions Cup. They have won 70 of those.

Munster and Saracens have met in total 9 times. Munster currently lead this battle 5-4. The most recent meeting between the sides came in the 2018 semi-final of this competition. However, on that occasion It was Saracens that prevailed there 32-16.

Player/Team Statistics

Munster have averaged 26.5 points so far per game in the Heineken Cup. In comparison Saracens averaged 26 points. Saracens lead in terms of average tries, they have 3.5 compared to Munster’s 3 tries. Munster have conceded on average more penalties at 8.5 versus 8.0 penalties for Saracens. Andrew Conway and Keith Earls both have two tries each so far in the tournament.

Team News

Johann Van Graan has named a strong side for this crucial clash. In total 14 changes have been from the loss to Edinburgh in the Pro 14 last weekend. The front row will see James Cronin, Niall Scannell and Stephen Archer. The second row combination will see Jean Kleyn and Billy Holland team up. Furthermore, CJ Stander, Peter O’Mahony and Tadhg Beirne are named in the back row. Mike Haley starts at full back, with Andrew Conway on the wing, Chris Farrell and Rory Scannell all starting to in the centre, Keith Earls occupies other wing, in addition JJ Hanrahan will partner Conor Murray in the half back partnership.

Betting

Very little to separate the sides here. Munster are the favourites at 4/6, while Saracens are 5/4. I fancy Munster to win this game as they are very strong at home. Munster -2 at 10/11 looks value. Munster v Saracens is live on BT Sport.