Champions Cup: Saracens v Munster, Team News and Betting

All eyes will be on Allianz Park as Saracens v Munster takes place in the Champions Cup on Saturday. We have team news and betting below. We will have some statistics ahead of the game which kicks off at 3pm.

Preview

Munster come into the game on the back of a win over the Saracens last weekend at Thomond. They won 10-3 in a gruelling contest. Johann Van Graan’s sides are second in Pool 4 with 11 points, with French side Racing in first on 12 points and Saracens then in third on 6 points. A win for Munster will extend their advantage ahead of the Gallagher Premiership side here. Munster have a 100% record so far in the competition. They have 2 wins and 1 draw, the wins coming against Saracens and Ospreys whom they beat 32-13, they drew with Racing 21-21.

Saracens come into the game on the back of that 10-3 loss at Thomond Park last weekend. They will however be tough to beat on home soil. Therefore, It will be a much tougher challenge especially with their international players back such as Owen Farrell and Elliot Daly. Saracens lost 30-10 in their opening game, before hammering the Ospreys 44-3.

Statistics

The sides have met 10 times, Munster have won 6 to Saracens 4.

CJ Stander is the only player to make over 50 carries in the Champions Cup this season. He has 64 in total.

Munster have yet to lose a scrum from their own put in.

Saracens have only been defeat twice in Round 3 and 4 of the Champions Cup.

Peter O’Mahony has stolen 4 opposition lineouts this season in the Champions Cup. The most of any other player.

On average so far Munster have scored 21 points per game, compared to 18.3 for the Saracens. Both sides have on average scored 2.3 tries per game. Furthermore, Munster’s tackle percentage is greater than Saracens at 90% compared to 83%. Munster have a 100% record in the scrum, meanwhile Saracens have a 93% success rate.

Team News

Saracens 15 Max Malins, 14 Sean Maitland, 13 Alex Lozowski, 12 Nick Tompkins, 11 Elliot Daly, 10 Owen Farrell (c) 9 Richard Wigglesworth, 1 Mako Vunipola, 2 Jamie George, 3 Vincent Koch, 4 Joel Kpoku, 5 George Kruis, 6 Nick Isiekwe, 7 Ben Earl, 8 Billy Vunipola

Munster: Mike Haley; Andrew Conway, Chris Farrell, Rory Scannell, Keith Earls; JJ Hanrahan, Conor Murray; James Cronin, Niall Scannell, John Ryan; Jean Kleyn, Billy Holland; Tadhg Beirne, Peter O’Mahony (C), CJ Stander

Betting

Firstly, Saracens are strong favourites at odds of 1/5 here, while Munster are priced at 9/2. I think there will a few tries in this game and Andrew Conway at 13/8 to score anytime looks a great bet. Saracens v Munster is live on BT Sport.