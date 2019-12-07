Champions Cup: Ulster 25 Harlequins 24

Ulster got their third win of the Champions Cup are a 25-24 win over Harlequins at Kingspan Stadium.

It was looking like the Harlequins were going to upset the odds as they led 24-22 with full time approaching. Elia Elia went over for two tries for the Harlequins. However, Adam McBurney touched down, before Cooney slotted the conversion. Cooney would then go on to kick the winning score of the game from a penalty.

Ulster got their first points inside the opening 7 minutes. John Cooney knocking over a penalty. Marcus Smith responded for the visitors minutes later however this was after Ulster were penalised for been offside. The first try came after 24 minutes when Quins went over. Dombrandt won a kick chase from a Cooney kick. He moved the ball to Ross Chisholm who ran down the right wing, he found Sinckler who passed to Dombrandt who touched down. The try was converted by Smith and it was 10-3. It took Ulster all of 6 minutes to level up the scores. Billy Burns made a cross kick which picked out Stuart McCloskey who in turn found Sean Reidy who went over. Cooney kicked the conversion and it was 10-10 at the break.

On the resumption Ulster came out making a statement. They had a try on the board within 3 minutes. Stuart McCloskey going over from close range from a good pass from Billy Burns. The resulting conversion was missed. Smith missed a penalty on 50 minutes for Harlequins. However, Quins did get a try on 53 minutes. The try came after a penalty was kicked to the corner. Elia going over despite the beat efforts of McCloskey. Elia had his second try after Dombrandt intercepted a pass by John Cooney. He linked up with Chisholm and Ibitoye, before receiving the ball back to score easilAdditionallylly, Smith easily despatched the conversion.

Coming down the home straight it looked as though Harlequins were going to win. However, after the penalty was kicked to touch the lineout was won by Henderson. McBurney got momentum and was driven over the line by the pack. Cooney converted to leave one point between the sides. However, there was one final sting in the tail as Cooney converted a penalty to give Ulster their third straight win the Champions Cup.