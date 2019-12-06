Champions Cup: Ulster v Harlequins, Team News and Betting

Ulster v Harlequins in the Champions Cup game takes place on Saturday at 3.15pm at Kingspan Stadium. We have team news and betting information ahead of the game below.

Preview

Ulster have really impressed me so far this Champions Cup campaign. They have recorded 2 wins from 2 games albeit by slim margins. Dan McFarland’s side beat Bath at the Rec in their opening game 17-16. They followed that up with a very good win over French side Clermont, winning 18-13. They will fancy their chances here again of recording a 3rd straight win in the tournament.

The visitors come into the game on the back of a heavy defeat to Clermont in their opening game. They lost 53-21 on that occasion. They put in solid performance though against fellow Gallagher Premiership side Bath in their second pool game and came out on top 15-9.

Team News

The Ulster team shows 5 changes from the side that overcame the Scarlets last weekend in the PRO 14. The front row trio will see Eric O’Sullivan, Rob Herring and Marty Moore. Captain Iain Henderson will partner Alan O’Connor in the second row. In the back row, Sean Reidy, Marcell Coetzee and Jordi Murphy are all selected to start. The backs will see Jacob Stockdale at full back, while Louis Ludik and Craig Gilroy are named on the wings. Luke Marshall will partner Stuart McCloskey in the centre, while John Cooney and Billy Burns are named at 9 and 10.

Betting

Ulster are heavy favourites here at odds of 1/6, in contrast to that Harlequins are 7/2 outsiders. Craig Gilroy has an excellent try scoring record he is 8/1 to get the first try. John Cooney has also been getting a few tries as of late he is 7/4 to score anytime. Ulster should come away with the win. Ulster v Harlequins is live on BT Sport.