Bennett finishes second in Presidential tour

Argentina’s Max Richeze finished in 1st place in action packed finish in the opening stage of the 54th Presidential Tour of Turkey in Konya on Tuesday.

Richeze beat Ireland’s Sam Bennett to first position in a sprint involved several cyclists in the stage of 148.4km. Luxembourg’s Jeanne Pierre Drucker finished in 3rd place. Nicolas Roche finished in middle of that bunch sprint coming in 47th place. The winner on the day would normally ride in conjunction with his team mate Fernando Gavria, but he indeed crashed around 4km from the finish line and Alvaro Hodeg also a team mate of both also slipped 600m from the finish. Gaviria actually remounted his bike but he had to abandon the race with a suspected broken collarbone.

It was an eventful Tuesday for the Belgian team, they announced on Monday that they would be changing their name from 2019 after a new sponsor has come on board. The team will be known as Deceuninck- Quick Step.

The second stage of the event will take place on Wednesday and will take in a total journey of 149.6km. This event will begin in Alanya and will end in Antalya. It remains to be seen how things will plan out on Wednesday