Key stages in the 73rd La Vuelta which begins on Saturday

Uphill finishes have been the trademark of La Vuelta since 2010, and there are usually between seven and ten of them each year, with the 2018 edition, which begins on Saturday next, containing eight.

As early as on stage 2, the day after the inaugural 8 km individual time trial in Málaga, La Vuelta returns to the Caminito del Rey where Esteban Chaves won a stage classified as an uphill finish in 2015. It’s not the case this year as technical director Kiko Garcia explains:

“This time, the finish line will be located in front of the Visitor Centre and not on the river dam. Therefore, the race will end a bit further down, after three to four kilometres of an uphill at 4 to 5%. We can expect a group of 50 to 60 riders to contest the stage victory. If he’s on good form, Peter Sagan can give it a try. It also suits riders with the same characteristics as Alejandro Valverde.”

The course of the 73rd La Vuelta has gradual difficulties. The first uphill finish is relatively short but seriously steep at Alcafar on day 4. On stage 9, Ireland’s Dan Martin will return to La Covatilla where he claimed his first Grand Tour victory in 2011. La Vuelta hasn’t passed there since. Three stages (13, 14, 15) in the Asturias province look very promising. La Camperona, a gruelling nearby summit in the province of León, saw the victories of Ryder Hesjedal in 2014 and Sergey Lagutin in 2016. Les Praeres is an unprecedented finale with gradients up to 20 to 21%. On the other hand, Lagos de Covadonga is very well known. 20 stages of La Vuelta have ended up there since 1983.

The other novelty of the 2018 La Vuelta is the Balcón de Bizkaia, a recently asphalted road on the Mount Oiz in the Basque country. The final part of the mountainous programme is located in Andorra. Stage 19 is flat but set to be concluded at La Rabassa where Alessandro Ballan was the last winner in the history of La Vuelta in 2008, just two weeks before he won the world championship in Verona, Italy. Stage 20 is the big one on the eve of the final parade in Madrid. It features five climbs including three classified in the first category before the hors-category coll de La Gallina, a day which is likely to decide the overall winner of the 73rd La Vuelta.

The route should please climbers such as Nairo Quintana, Rigoberto Urán and Miguel Ángel López, as well as Richard Carapaz, the Ecuadorian revelation of the Giro d’Italia.

Meanwhile, Vincenzo Nibali, Fabio Aru, Richie Porte, the Yates twins, the Izagirre brothers, Wilco Kelderman, Steven Kruijswijk, Igor Antón, Rafal Majka, Ilnur Zakarin, David De La Cruz, Michal Kwiatkowski, Alejandro Valverde, Pierre Rolland, Michael Woods and Dan Martin are among the established climbers on the provisional start list.

The 8 mountain finishes in the 2018 Vuelta

Stage 4: Alfacar. Sierra de la Alfaguara.

Stage 9: La Covatilla.

Stage 13: Valle de Sabero. La Camperona.

Stage 14: Les Praeres. Nava.

Stage 15: Lagos de Covadonga. Centenarios 2018.

Stage 17: Balcón de Bizkaia.

Stage 19: Andorra. Naturlandia.

Stage 20: Coll de la Gallina. Santuario de Canolich.