11 riders to represent Ireland at the UCI Paracycling Road World Championships this week

2018 World Champions Katie George Dunlevy and Eve McCrystal will compete in both the road and time trial events at the UCI Paracycling World Championships in Emmen, the Netherlands, later this week, from September 12 – 15.

The duo completed an historic double-double at the 2018 World Championships when they won the rainbow jersey in both the road and time trial events defending their titles from the year previous.

Meanwhile, Ronan Grimes, in the MC4 category, will go into the championships with hopes of claiming another world medal, following on from his silver at the Track World Championships in March.

Speaking ahead of the UCI Paracycling Road World Championships, Cycling Ireland National Performance Coach Neill Delahaye said:

“There is a really dynamic mix of experienced campaigners and World Championship debutants this year. The bar has been set very high with the success we’ve had over the last numbers of years with Katie & Eve setting a Rainbow Stripes standard which everyone else aspires to and are putting the hard work in to match. The riders have been preparing well and are going into this event in good condition. I am happy with where they are at. We expect conditions in Emmen to be what you normally encounter in the Netherlands, flat parcours and windy, which usually leads to intense racing. We are definitely ready for that and the riders are really motivated to put all the hard training hours to good use and deliver their best performances.”

The full Irish squad is as follows:

Men’s Road Race and Time Trial

Declan Slevin MH3 Category

Ronan Grimes MC4 Category

Chris Burns MC2 Category

Damien Vereker & Paul Forristal MB Category

Peter Ryan & Seán Hahessy MB Category

Gary O’Reilly MH5 Category

Women’s Road Race and Time Trial

Katie George Dunlevy & Eve McCrystal WB Category

Rachael Timothy WC3 Category