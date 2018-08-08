19-year-old Aoife Hopkins wins Gold fleet race at Sailing World Championships

Aoife Hopkins from Howth Yacht Club won today’s only race in the Laser Radial event at the Hempel Sailing World Championships in Aarhus, Denmark.

The 19-year old Trinity Scholarship student had already delivered on her event goal by achieving a place in the Gold fleet and a race win against Olympic medallists and world champions will be a significant morale boost to her hopes for the Tokyo 2020 games.

The race took place in light conditions following a long delay ashore waiting for wind. Hopkins started at the committee boat end of the line and enjoyed clear wind that allowed her to maintain a good position on the favoured side of the course.

While under pressure at times from Italy’s Silvia Zennaro, Hopkins was able to establish a controlling position and held the lead at every mark on the course to win with more than a minute to spare.

The result moves her into 44th place overall with the possibility of a further two races to complete the Gold fleet series.

Finn Lynch of the National Yacht Club had a 46th place in the only Laser class race for the day before further racing was abandoned. His Black Flag disqualification from Tuesday’s second race was also upheld so his overall standing in his Gold fleet is now 36th. A tenth race may yet be sailed but qualification for Tokyo 2020 is now not in prospect on this occasion.

Ryan Seaton of Ballyholme Yacht Club with Séafra Guilfoyle of the Royal Cork Yacht Club won the opening race of the 49er skiff class Silver fleet.