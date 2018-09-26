3 best bets ahead of the Ryder Cup

The 2018 Ryder Cup will begin on the 28th of September with Europe going head to head with the USA at the Le Golf National in France. So with that in mind we have come up with three of the best bets to get your teeth sunk into over the coming days. Have a look at these below!!

1. Europe to win overall – If you fancy going for an outright bet I would back Europe at odds of 5/4. You could opt to back the USA at odds of 10/11, but you seen most people reading this are European based then its perhaps the safe option to stick with your own continent. There are top class golfers in the European team that can swing in their favour, Rory McIlroy, Ian Poulter and Sergio Garcia just to name a few. Europe at 5/4 is a cracking bet.

2. Top British/Irish player – This is a good market. Basically the selection of your choice just has to be best player from the UK /Ireland. My selection would be Rory McIlroy and odds of 5/2. He has been in consistent form this year to be fair. I feel he can continue this into the Ryder Cup so he would be my selection.

3. Top Scandinavian Player – This is a market not listed with many bookmakers but if you come across their is value to be had. There are 3 players that can be backed here, these are Henrik Stenson, Alex Noren and Thorjborn Olden. The value bet for me is for the Swede Stenson who represents value in my eyes at 11/8. The will the 42 year olds fifth time representing Europe, having represented them in 2006, 2008, 2011 and 2014. He has been a winner on 3 occasions thus far and will be aiming for his fourth.

Best of luck with your selections and of course enjoy the golf. Last but least come in Europe!