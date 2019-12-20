Anthony Condon & SFS Vincomte win Ivy Stakes at London Olympia

Waterford’s Anthony Condon won Thursday night’s Ivy Stakes 1m55 jump-off class at the 2019 London International Horse Show in Olympia.

Condon, riding the 9-year-old gelding SFS Vincomte, was first to go in the six-horse jump-off and the Irish combination produced the only double clear round of the class to take the winner’s prize of almost €7,000.

Speaking after his first ever win at London Olympia, Anthony Condon said:

“I wasn’t expecting to win the class looking at the list of riders behind me – Marcus Ehning, Scott Brash, Laura Kraut and Niels Bruynseels. I just thought I would try and jump a clear round. The horse is still quite green at this level and he jumped a brilliant clear round and luckily that was enough to win.”

Britain’s William Whitaker finished as runner-up with RMF Echo, with German Marcus Ehning taking third place with Comme Il Faut.

The win was Ireland third at Olympia 2019 following the victories of Darragh Kenny and Mikey Pender.