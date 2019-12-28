Apple’s Jade back to winning ways as she takes Frank Ward Memorial Hurdle

A rejuvenated Apple’s Jade (6/4jf) won her third Frank Ward Memorial Hurdle at Leopardstown on Saturday as the Gordon Elliott-trained mare got back to winning ways.

The Gigginstown House Stud-owned runner had disappointed in recent efforts at both Navan and Fairyhouse, and Michael O’Leary confirmed post-race that she would have been retired had she disappointed again today.

Twenty-year-old jockey Jack Kennedy took the mare into her customary role at the front of the field from flag fall and made every post a winning one as she forced her rivals into submission, running out an impressive 17-length victor of the Grade 1 Hurdle.

Unowhatimeanharry, trained in England by Harry Fry (8/1), took the runner-up spot for owner JP McManus, with the Willie Mullins pair Penhill (5/1) and joint-favourite Barcadys (6/4) finishing third and fourth respectively.

The win, Apple’s Jade’s 11th Grade 1 success, maintained her unbeaten record at Leopardstown and continued the excellent form for her connections over the Christmas racing period, having tasted much success in the past few days.

Winning connections admitted the classy mare might return to Leopardstown for the Dublin Festival of Racing in February, but hinted it was unlikely she would make the trip to the Cheltenham Festival in March.