Ballyboden beat Eire Og in Leinster Final

Ballyboden were crowned Leinster football champions are they beat Eire Og 0-08 to 0-06 in the Leinster Final on Sunday. The game was fought till the bitter end by both sides but it was the Dublin champions that prevailed and now look forward to a All-Ireland club semi-final in the new year.

Ballyboden actually trailed the Carlow champions with injury time approaching. However, three late scores from Warren Egan, Michael Dara McAuley and Ryan Basquel sealed the win in this gruelling contest at Portlaoise.

Eire Og kicked three scores in a matter of minutes, Ross Dunphy, Sean Gannon and Christopher Blake all pointing in atrocious weather conditions. It took Ballyboden 23 minutes to finally get on the scoreboard. The score came courtesy of Colm Basquel. Furthermore, Club stalwart Conal Keaney then picked off a point on 28 minutes. The sides were then level just before the break when Ryan Basquel converted a free. It left the scores 0-03 to 0-03 at the short whistle.

The second half continued in the same pattern. A goal for either side would have won the game no doubt but nonetheless that didn’t materialise. . Ross Dunphy and Basquel missed chance which would have gave their team the lead. Sean Gannon eventually registered a score which sent the Eire Og crowd in raptures in the stands. However, the Dublin champions were not going to be denied in this one. However it Warren Egan and Dublin inter-county footballer Michael Dara McAuley got the scores that now sets up a semi-final date with Ulster champions Kilcoo in the new year. It was to be however Ballyboden day as they beat Eire Og 0-08 to 0-06 in the Leinster Final.

Ballyboden St Enda’s: Darragh Gogan; Shane Clayton, Bob Dwan, Cathal Flaherty; Kieran Kennedy, Robbie McDaid, Brian Bobbett; Declan O’Mahony, Donagh McCabe; Darren O’Reilly, Colm Basquel (0-02), Alan Flood; Ross McGarry, Ryan Basquel (0-02, 0-01f), Conal Keaney (0-02).

Subs: Michael Darragh Macauley (0-01) for McCabe (40), Sean Gibbons for Bobbett (40), Warren Egan (0-01) for Flood (49), Tom Hayes for McGarry (50), James Holland for Keaney (56).

Éire Óg: Ricky Keating; Richie Mahon, Mark Fitzgerald, Jordan Lowry; Paul McElligott, Mark Furey, Brendan Kavanagh; Sean Gannon (0-02), Eoghan Ruth; Ross Dunphy (0-02), Darragh O’Brien, Colm Hulton; Chris Blake (0-01), Jordan Morrissey (0-01), Cormac Mullins.

Subs: Kelvin Chatters for McElligott (17), Derek Hayden for Mullins (44), Niall Quinlan for Hulton (56).

Referee: Fergal Smyth (Offaly).