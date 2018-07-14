Billy Twomey wins €200,000 Longines Falsterbo Grand Prix in Sweden

An amazing run of results for Billy Twomey continued on Friday when he produced a magnificent performance to win the €200,000 Longines Falsterbo five-star Grand Prix in Sweden.

Twomey and the gelding Kimba Flamenco produced the first clear on the Grand Prix and they were joined in a 12-horse jump-off by fellow Irish rider Mark McAuley with Jasco V Bisschop. McAuley looked to be heading into the lead when seventh to go in the jump-off. However the last fence fell and they eventually finished in fifth place with four faults in 54.40 seconds.

Corkman Twomey was at his best against the clock and guided Kimba Flamenco to a clear in 55.80 seconds to take the lead. He had a nervous wait to see had he done enough – not least from last to go, Sweden’s Irma Karlsson and Ida Van De Bisschop who crossed the line just .09 of a second behind the Irishman to finish second. Twomey collected €66,000 for his victory while McAuley pocketed €12,000 for finishing fifth.

Twomey had already won Thusday’s 1m45 speed class with the Irish Sport Horse Ardcolum Duke and Friday morning’s Derby Qualifier. They finished clear in 70.15 seconds, fractionally ahead of Derry’s Daniel Coyle who completed an Irish 1-2 by finishing second with Farona (70.24 seconds). Bertram Allen took fourth place with Christy Jnr in 73.27 seconds.

Mark McAuley had also won Thursday’s 1m50 speed class with Jasco V Bisschop ahead of Limerick’s Paul O’Shea with Skara Glens Presence in second.

Twomey, McAuley and O’Shea are all part of Rodrigo Pessoa’s Irish squad for Sunday’s Longines FEI Nations Cup in Falsterbo and are joined by Daniel Coyle and Bertram Allen.