Brilliant Boyce 6th in Men’s 50km walk at World Championships

Finn Valley’s Brendan Boyce put in an excellent performance at the IAAF World Athletics Championships in Doha to finish sixth in the men’s 50km race walk in the early hours of this morning.

On a 2km loop along Doha’s waterfront, the Corniche, Boyce delivered the performance of his life in 4:07:46.

In stifling heat, Boyce gradually made his way through the World Championships field and moved strongly over the final 10km of the event to seal a memorable performance in a race won by Japan’s Yusuke Suzuki in 4:04:20.

“It means a lot and I want to thank everyone who’s helped me this year,” said an emotional Boyce who only missed three years of training this year.

His coach Robert Heffernan, who helped the Donegal man mastermind Ireland’s top performance of the championships so far, said:

“Having watched the women’s marathon the night before we prepared to not have any excuses and I’m delighted it worked out for him.”