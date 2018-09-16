Brilliant Cross-Country round puts Irish Eventing team in silver medal position & Sarah Ennis in bronze

Ireland’s Eventing team produced an outstanding Cross Country performance at the FEI World Equestrian Games in the USA on Saturday, to climb five places on the leaderboard and into silver medal position heading into the final phase of competition on Monday.

The Irish team of Cathal Daniels, Sam Watson, Pádraig McCarthy and Sarah Ennis were seventh after Dressage on Friday, and made substantial progress up the leaderboard on Saturday.

Sam Watson got Ireland off to an incredible start when going clear with Horseware Ardagh Highlight (ISH).

Cathal Daniels, the youngest competitor in the competition at 22 years of age, also jumped clear with Ríoghan Rua (ISH), adding just 3.6 time penalties.

Pádraig McCarthy added another clear with Mr Chunky and at that stage Ireland were in bronze medal position.

Sarah Ennis with Horseware Stellor Rebound (ISH) matched their team-mates perfect performance, and their clear round moved Ireland ahead of France and into second position.

Britain holds the lead on 80.8, with Ireland second on 89.0 and France in third on 91.8. Japan is just outside the medal places on 100.9 and in fourth place of the 15 teams taking part.

Sarah Ennis is in the bronze medal position in the individual competition on a score of 26.3, less than one fence behind German leader Ingrid Klimke (23.3), while Britain’s Rosalind Canter is in second on 24.6.

Pádraig McCarthy lies in seventh place on a score of 27.2, Sam Watson is in 25th (35.5) with Cathal Daniels in 28th (37.6) while Irish individual rider Patricia Ryan is 64th with Dunrath Eclipse (ISH).

The final Show Jumping phase of the Eventing competition has been rescheduled to Monday due to Tropical Storm Florence.