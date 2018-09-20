Cian O’Connor 5th overall as Irish team qualifies for World Equestrian Games Team Final

Cian O’Connor and Good Luck, who jumped a clear round on Thursday, are in a strong individual position in fifth place at the World Equestrian Games in Tryon, North Carolina, USA, while Ireland has qualified for Friday’s Team Final.

In the individual competition, Cork’s Shane Sweetnam and Chaqui Z are in 33rd place, Paul O’Shea and Skara Glen’s Machu Picchu are 49th while Tipperary’s Shane Breen and Ipswich Van De Wolfsakker lie in 72nd position.



Credit: @TeamIrelandEquestrian

Italian Lorenzo de Luca and Irenice Horto are currently in the gold medal position ahead of American McLain Ward and Cinta, with Sweden’s Peder Fredricson and H&M Christian K in third.

In the team competition, the Ireland team has qualified for Friday’s final, finishing in 6th position on 27.12 after today’s round. Switzerland leads the competition ahead of the USA and Germany with a total of ten teams qualifying for the final.



Credit: @TeamIrelandEquestrian