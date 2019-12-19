Connacht v Munster – Saturday 5:15pm Preview & Team News

Guinness Pro14, Round 8 – preview & team news

Connacht v Munster

Connacht’s Quinn Roux is set to join an exclusive club as he is set to make his 100th Connacht appearance this weekend. Andy Friend’s side host Johann van Graan’s Munster. There will be a festive feeling in the air for this 5:15 pm kick-off on Saturday at the Sportsground. The capacity of the Sportsground has been extended due to increased ticket demands for this fixture with temporary seating installed at both the College road and Bohermore ends.

Last Weekend’s Action

The heart rate of the home fans will just about be returning to normal after last Saturday’s dramatic finale against Gloucester. In a pulsating final three minutes, Andy Friend’s side somehow managed to turn a 13 – 24 deficit into a 27-24 win.

Munster, on the other hand, will still be recovering from ‘Doctorgate’, after Dr. Jamie Kearns ill-advised remarks to Jamie George, at a stage when Munster held a slender lead, sparked a reaction from Mark McCall’s Saracens. Munster left Allianz Park without as much as a losing bonus point after a 15 -6 defeat to the reigning European Champions.

The return to Pro14 action this weekend sees both head coaches shuffle their side as the mandated two-week break for World Cup squad members comes into effect.

InterPro rivalry

Despite the changes in personnel, this is an important game for both coaches. As always in any Inter-Pro game, local bragging rights are at stake as well as points on the table. Connacht v Munster is a clash of first vs second in Conference B. Munster are on top of the pile after 7 rounds on 25 points, with Connacht just a point behind on 24.

For the home side, there is some positive news on the injury front. Quinn Roux, Tiernan O’Halloran and Stephen Fitzgerald have returned to fitness. All three come back into the squad for the busy festive period.

Head Coach Andy Friend has called on his side to increase their accuracy and intensity this Saturday. In last week’s game against Gloucester, the home side dominated possession for large spells without making it tell on the scoreboard until their late surge.

Munster’s Stephen Larkham is looking forward to catching up with his former mentor at the Brumbies. Andy Friend was Larkham’s coach in his formative years in Canberra. Speaking ahead of the 3 festive InterPros Larkham acknowledged that Munster will be below full strength for this clash.

“That’s the agreement that we’ve come to with the IRFU and we’re comfortable with it. ….In this block of three games, we have to rest certain players fro two consecutive weeks”.

Captain Peter O’Mahony is one player who looks certain to miss out on this weekends clash. He was forced to withdraw prior to the Saracens game with a groin injury. Tadhg Beirne is also set for a spell on the sidelines after breaking his ankle in that clash. On the plus side, Joey Carberry looks set to return to the fold over the coming weeks.

Team News

Teams to be announced on Friday at 12pm.

Guinness Pro14 standings.