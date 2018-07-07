Conor Swail & GK Coco Chanel win 5-star Pepsi Challenge at Spruce Meadows

Conor Swail won the 1m50 Pepsi Challenge at Spruce Meadows ‘North American’ CSI5* presented by Rolex, in Canada, on Friday with GK Coco Chanel.

Six riders, representing five different nations, of the 25 starters jumped clear in the first round.

Brazilian Eduardo Menezes was the first rider back through the clock tower for the jump off round and posted a clear round in a time of 45.42 seconds. As a result of the impressive time set, the remaining riders had to speed up and take some risks in order to beat him.

Both John Perez of Colombia and Mexico’s Patricio Pasquel had a similar jump off plan with each posting a clear round and times of 44.91 seconds.

Co. Down rider Swail and his horse GK Coco Chanel have been close to a major win all summer without visiting the winner’s circle, until last night. The Irish duo took the win, going clear and stopping the clock at 43.61 seconds, 1.3 seconds faster than Perez and Pasquel who shared second place.

The winning rider said of his 10 year-old gelding GK Coco Chanel following their success:

“He likes coming here (Spruce Meadows) and every time he comes he grows up a little bit. I just had to be patient and the win would come.