Cork cyclist Eddie Dunbar signs new three-year deal with Team INEOS

Banteer, Co. Cork-born cyclist Eddie Dunbar has signed a new three-year contract with Team INEOS (formerly Team Sky).

The Cork rider has enjoyed a successful start to his Team INEOS career, contributing to several key victories since joining the team in September 2018 – and he believes the length of his contract will be key to his ongoing development.

“I was over the moon when I found out it was a three-year deal and I was going to be able to stay and learn from the best riders in the world,” he said. “I am delighted to receive the opportunity to develop in this atmosphere.

“Having three years gives you time to work with the team, come up with a long-term plan to see what works for you, and the chance to grow with the team.”

The 23 year old, who joined Team INEOS last season, made an instant impact on arrival as he helped leader Gianni Moscon to a trio of wins, including the season-closing Tour of Guangxi.

This season saw the former Aqua Blue Sport rider make his Grand Tour debut at the Giro d’Italia in support of Pavel Sivakov and Tao Geoghegan Hart, while also putting in impressive solo displays, including taking third place overall at Tour de Yorkshire.

Looking ahead, the Irish rider is hoping his race programme for the 2020 season will have a focus on the Ardennes Classics in the early part of the year, before continuing his Grand Tour education:

“I’d like to go back and take on the Ardennes again as they’re definitely races I’d like to improve on. Of course, it would be good to ride another Grand Tour, whether it be the Giro, Tour de France or Vuelta, I don’t mind – but it would be great to get another opportunity in one of those races.”