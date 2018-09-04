CSIO Spruce Meadows ‘Masters’ hosts third leg of Rolex Grand Slam of Show Jumping

The CSIO Spruce Meadows ‘Masters’, one of the most revered and respected equestrian events in the world, will welcome the world’s best riders to Canada from Wednesday, 5th September to Sunday, 9th September 2018, as they compete for one of the most sought-after prizes in equestrian sport, the Rolex Grand Slam of Show Jumping.

Large crowds are expected to welcome the competitors to Calgary for the third Major of the year. The second Major, CHIO Aachen, saw Germany’s Marcus Ehning claim the Rolex Grand Prix, with Steve Guerdat close on his heels.

The climax of the Spruce Meadows ‘Masters’ will undoubtedly be the CP ‘International’, presented by Rolex, on Sunday, 9th September, where the top-performing horse and rider pairs will compete to become the live contender of the Rolex Grand Slam of Show Jumping.

The Rolex Grand Slam of Show Jumping rewards any rider who manages to complete the ultimate challenge of winning three equestrian Majors in succession, and it is now widely regarded as the most prestigious contest in equestrian sport.

In 2018 a new Major was added to the Rolex Grand Slam of Show Jumping. The Dutch Masters, situated in ‘s-Hertogenbosch, joined CHIO Aachen, the CSIO Spruce Meadows ‘Masters’ and CHI Geneva to become the fourth Major, thereby giving riders an additional opportunity to secure the ultimate prize.

British rider Scott Brash made history in 2015 by becoming the first and only competitor to date to have succeeded, highlighting the enormity of the challenge. Marcus Ehning will attempt to emulate the Scotsman’s feat by winning his second consecutive Major, the CP ‘International’, presented by Rolex, following his spectacular win at CHIO Aachen.

Joining Ehning in Canada will be world number ten Kent Farrington (USA), recently back to the sports after injury and Switzerland’s Steve Guerdat, who nearly claimed victory in the Rolex Grand Prix at CHIO Aachen this year.