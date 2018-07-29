Dan Martin awarded Super Combativity prize on Champs Élysées as Sky’s Thomas wins Le Tour

It was an historic day on Sunday for UAE Team Emirates Dan Martin who picked up the award for the most combative rider of the 2018 Tour de France, as well as finishing in eight position overall in the General Classification.

The Irish rider was awarded the Super Combativity prize for several inspirational attacking performances over key mountain stages, displaying his aggressive, attacking style over three weeks of punishing racing.

He was among eight riders shortlisted for the award, which was decided by a public vote and jury deliberations. The title is a prestigious one and meant he stood on the Tour de France podium in Paris this afternoon – the first ever for a UAE Team Emirates rider on the Champs Élysées, and bringing back memories of his uncle, Stephen Roche’s Tour victory in 1987.

After finishing his first Tour for UAE Team Emirates, Dan Martin said:

“This is an amazing moment. What a magical place to be, with the Arc du Triumph in the background and the Champs Élysées in front of us. It’s all just starting to sink in now. It’s always special finishing the Tour, but even more so today. I have really enjoying this year’s race and I’m a bit gutted it’s over. So now I am just looking forward to next year even more.”

Commenting on his ambitions for future editions of the three-week Tour, Martin said:

“I’m not sure if I jinxed myself before this edition by saying that my ambition was to get through without crashing and having bad luck because it happened again. That said, I race the way I race and I still think a podium is possible I just need to piece that perfect performance together. It isn’t all about bad luck, it’s about being in the right place at the right time and I think you make your own good luck a lot of the time. You learn every year you ride the Tour and I’ll take those lessons to next year because I want to end up standing on that podium on merit.”

The Tour de France was won by Welshman Geraint Thomas of Team Sky, the first British-born and third Briton – both previous British winners Bradley Wiggins and Chris Froome were born in Belgium and Kenya respectively – to claim cycling’s greatest prize.

Thomas has 1 minute 51 seconds to spare over Sunweb’s Dutch rider Tom Dumoulin, with Chris Froome of Sky third.





General Classification Standings

1 Geraint Thomas (GBR) – Team Sky 83:17:13

2 Tom Dumoulin (NED) – Team Sunweb +01:51

3 Chris Froome (GBR) – Team Sky +02:24

8 Dan Martin (IRL) – UAE Team Emirates +09:05

