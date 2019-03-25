Daniel Coyle & CHS Krooze win $50,000 Hermès Under 25 Grand Prix Final

Twenty-four-year-old Daniel Coyle and CHS Krooze scored a victory in the $50,000 Hermès Under 25 Grand Prix Final at Wellington, Florida, as week 11 of the Winter Equestrian Festival came to a conclusion.

In the eighth and final event of the Hermès Under 25 Grand Prix Series over a two-round course, Coyle guaranteed a six-horse jump-off from the final spot in the opening round and again saved the best for last by going clear in a blistering 39.83 seconds over the short course to win.

“This is my last year in the Under 25 and I think the series has been incredible for me. Experiencing this format is a real help for when we’re older” said the winning rider.

More than three seconds behind Coyle, Belgian Zoe Conter and Univers du Vinnebus finished second in 43.52 seconds, with Canada’s Alexanne Thibault and her mount Chacco Prime third in 44.70 seconds.

American rider Ailish Cunniffe was leading the Hermès Under 25 Grand Prix Series coming into Sunday’s Final and held on to secure the overall title.

Final Results: $50,000 Hermès Under 25 Grand Prix Final

1 CHS Krooze and Daniel Coyle, 0/0/39.83 seconds.

2 Univers Du Vinnebus and Zoe Conter (BEL), 0/0/43.52 seconds.

3 Chacco Prime and Alexanne Thibault (CAN), 0/0/44.70 seconds.