Darragh Kenny 2nd in Rolex Top 10 Final

Offaly’s Darragh Kenny recorded a superb runner-up finish in Saturday night’s prestigious IJRC Rolex Top 10 Final at the five-star Swiss show in Geneva.

Darragh Kenny, Kent Farrington and Christian Ahlmann stand on the podium following the 2019 Rolex Top 10 final

Riding the Ann Thompson-owned 10-year-old stallion Romeo 88, Kenny was one of just three riders to jump clear in the opening round. He took the lead after jumping clear again second time out in a time of 42.54 seconds and was eventually just edged out for victory by America’s Kent Farrington with the mare Austria, who crossed the line clear in 40.34 to take the winners prize of 160,000 Swiss Franc.

Darragh Kenny collected 115,000 CHF for his second place finish, while Germany’s Christian Ahlmann filled third place on the podium with Clintrexo Z.

The Rolex Top 10 Final is limited to only the 10 best riders on the world rankings, with Darragh Kenny taking his place thanks to his ranking of eighth in the world. The Top 10 final was been won twice by Irish riders. Cork’s Billy Twomey lifted the trophy in 2011 with Tinkas Serenade, while Jessica Kurten was the first ever Irish winner in 2007 with Castle Forbes Libertina.

Geneva will host the latest round of the Rolex Grand Slam of Show Jumping on Sunday.