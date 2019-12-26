Day 1 Leopardstown double for Henry de Bromhead & Rachael Blackmore

Trainer Henry de Bromhead and jockey Rachael Blackmore were the big winners on Day 1 of the 2019 Leopardstown Christmas Festival when teaming up to win the two feature races at the South Co. Dublin venue.

The opening day feature race, the Grade 1 Racing Post Novice Chase, was expected to see a clash between the Willie Mullins-trained Laurina (Paul Townend) and Fakir D’Oudairies (Mark Walsh) from the Joseph O’Brien yard, but the Rachael Blackmore-ridden Notebook pulled off a surprise when winning at odds of 7-1 for Gigginstown House Stud.

The winner, three from three over fences, moved clear with Fakir D’Oudairies on the turn for home, before a brilliant jump at the last fence sealed the one-and-a-half length success.

A good day for the Gigginstown House Stud at Leopardstown has just got even better, as Notebook takes the Grade 1 The Racing Post Novice Steeplechase #RTERacing pic.twitter.com/fW7oojijHW — RTÉ Racing (@RTEracing) December 26, 2019

Aspire Tower, was the first part of the de Bromhead-Blackmore Day 1 double as he claimed an 18-length win in the Grade 2 Knight Frank Juvenile Hurdle.

Aspire Tower shows huge reserves of stamina to take a commanding victory in the Knight Frank Juvenile Hurdle at Leopardstown. #rteracing pic.twitter.com/giiZRwonJ6 — RTÉ Racing (@RTEracing) December 26, 2019



Similar to his impressive debut over hurdles at Punchestown, Rachael Blackmore sent the eventual winner straight to the front as he powered clear up the home straight to beat Wolf Prince.

Classic-winning trainer Adrian Keatley’s Ireland-based career – before he moves to Manton, England in the New Year – came to a fairytale end as Drumconnor Lad took the Bet Through Racing Post App Handicap Chase under Adrian Heskin.

Co. Meath trainer Gearóid O’Loughlin’s 7-1 shot Cedarwood Road (Davy Russell) was an easy winner of the Bet With The Tote Maiden Hurdle, having 11 lengths to spare over Jungle Junction at the finishing line.

Mt Leinster won the Thorntons Recycling Maiden Hurdle for Willie Mullins and Paul Townend, while the Noel Meade-trained Fauguernon landed a gamble in the Holden Plant Rentals Novice Handicap Hurdle.

The concluding Meetings That Matter INH Flat Race saw twice runner-up Risk Factor deliver for Joseph O’Brien and Tom Hamilton in the colours of Coolmore partner Michael Tabor.

Friday is Paddy Power Day at Leopardstown with the Grade 1 Paddy’s Rewards Club “Loyalty is dead, Live for Rewards” Steeplechase the Day 2 feature event.