Dermott Lennon & MJM Pursuit (ISH) take their 3rd win at Spruce Meadows

Former World Champion Dermott Lennon and the Irish Sport Horse MJM Pursuit continued in a winning vein at Spruce Meadows Five Star Show in Canada.

Co Down native Lennon and The Irish Sport Horse MJM Pursuit took their third win in as many weeks, when taking the top prize in Thursday’s Kubota Cup 1m50.

Thirteen of the 53 starters jumped clear in the one-round speed contest, with Lennon taking the winner’s prize with a time of 61.40 seconds, in a competition held during heavy rain.

“I’m delighted with MJM (Pursuit), she went super today. She was a bit unlucky yesterday and pulled a shoe and had a couple down. Today with the weather you just had to give them (the horses) time get back and jump the rails, but other than that the footing was fine,” Lennon said.