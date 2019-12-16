Division 1 Football League: GAA Betting

It is less than two months away now to the start of the Division 1 Allianz Football League and we have the latest regarding GAA betting on who will win the league outright. Let’s take you through the odds below and a look at each team.

1.Dublin – 11/8 – The five in a row champions are favourites and that is fair given the quality of player they have in their side. Jim Gavin announced earlier this week he was stepping down as the Sky Blues boss. However, Dessie Farrell, Jason Sherlock, Pat Gilroy and Paul Clarke are all been linked with the job. Dublin face a tough assignment in their first game where they will play Kerry at Croke Park.

2. Kerry – 7/2 – Kerry were beaten in the 2019 All-Ireland after a replay so they won’t be to far away here either.They have quality players with David Clifford. Peter Keane has now also brought in Paudie Clifford and Tony Brosnan two players that could make the difference.

3. Donegal- 6/1 – Donegal operated in Division 2 in 2019 but secured promotion back to the top flight. Declan Bonner has a strong panel of player at his disposal, mixed with youth and experience. Michael Murphy and Paddy McBrearty will be their key men in attack. If they are to make a bid to win the title here those two will have to be at their best.

4. Tyrone – 6/1- Tyrone are also another team that can push for a league title. Their last division 1 title came back in 2003. A year Mickey Harte’s men won the All-Ireland for the first time. They will make Omagh a fortress that it has been over the last few years. At these odds they could be worth a bet.

5. Mayo – 10/1 – Not many expected James Horan’s men to win the league last year but they did by beating Peter Keane’s Kerry. Mayo are always going to be there or thereabouts. They have the players like Lee Keegan and Paddy Durcan that could launch a bid to retain their crown.

6. Galway – 10/1 – Galway are 10/1 to win the league crown in 2020. Galway appointed Padraic Joyce as manager in late October. They will likely be without the Corofin contingent due to their exploits in the club championships. They will probably the going tough in the division.

7. Monaghan – 16/1 – Monaghan were dealt significant blows this week with news that Vinny Corey and Dessie Mone were retiring. They have the players though like Kieran and Darren Hughes and Conor McManus.

8. Meath – 50/1 – They were promoted to the top flight following a good league campaign in 2019. Andy McEntee remains in charge in the Royal County. The main focus will be on staying in Division 1 whether they can do that or not I am not so sure. GAA Betting shows they are one of the favourites to drop back down.

Looking at the odds it is very hard to not see past Dublin. As an outside bet I would like to Donegal win. According to the odds of 4/9 Meath will be relegated. Furthermore, the odds on Monaghan and Mayo going down also suggest they could be in for a battle, the Farney men are 6/4 to drop down a division and Mayo are 7/4 in the GAA Betting.

Prediction: Winner: Donegal

Relegation: Meath and Monaghan.