Division 1 Hurling: Limerick favourites for league title

John Kiely’s Limerick are favourites for the Division 1 league title according to the latest odds. They are the current holders and will look to add another National title come January when the league commences.

The bookies have installed Limerick as 7/2 to win the league and you can’t argue with that. They have quality players, Aaron Gillane, Cian Lynch, Kyle Hayes and Declan Hannon to name but a few. Next in the betting is 2019 All-Ireland hurling champions, Tipperary. Liam Sheedy has added Eoin Kelly to his backroom team, while Eamonn O’Shea is the performance director. Tipperary have talent all over the field, from the Maher’s, Padraic, Ronan and Brendan, while Seamus Callanan, Bubbles O’Dwyer and Jason Forde are the leading men in the Tipperary attack. Sheedy may use the league to blood players such as Paddy Caddell and give more game time to several other members of that Tipperary u20 side, such as Jerome Cahill, Billy Seymour and Conor Bowe. Tipperary are 9/2 at present.

Brian Cody’s Kilkenny are also 9/2 to win the league. The will likely be without the Ballyhale boys for the opening rounds but we all know Kilkenny and the quality they have. I expect Brian Cody to introduce a couple more of the Ballyhale side into the team in 2020. At odds of 9/2 you would be foolish to write them off. Galway will have new boss Shane O’Neill at the helm for the upcoming season. The former Na Piarsaigh manager will come in and start everything with a clean slate. He will look to leaders though like Joe Canning, Conor Cooney, the Mannions and the Burkes. If the Westerners get consistency into their game they will trouble any team. They are 11/2.

Cork are next in the betting also 11/2. Kieran Kingston comes back as Cork boss and with him charge I expect Cork won’t be far away. Once again Pat Horgan will be key to them, but Seamus Harnedy and Conor Lehane will also be pivotal. Darragh Fitzgibbon is a player I really like to. Davy Fitzgerald’s Wexford had a super 2019, they won Leinster for the first time in 15 years beating Kilkenny, they reached the All-Ireland semi-final only to lose out by 2 points to All-Ireland winners Tipperary. Conor McDonald, Lee Chin and Dee O’Keeffe will be key players for the Slaneysiders who will trouble a lot of sides.

Clare are 9/1 to win the league title. They are now managed by Banner legend and former full back Brian Lohan. Lohan knows what it takes to win so he will have side fully prepared for an assault on the league title. Players like Tony Kelly, Colm Galvin and John Conlon will be key to the Banner’s success. Mattie Kenny remains in charge at Dublin. His side are 16/1 to win the league title. In fairness, they could have made a Leinster final last year only for result not to go their way. They have a strong side with Eoghan O’Donnell and Chris Crummy in defence. They will be tough to beat especially when at home.

Waterford are 16/1 to win the league. Liam Cahill takes his first step into senior inter-county management. The Tipp man has had huge success underage with the Premier. This is different altogether but he get the best out of the players. The Bennett brothers, Pauric Mahony and Austin Gleeson will all need to find their form. Eddie Brennan will be delighted with his side after 2019. He has built a strong panel of players with Ross King, Paddy Purcell and Jack Kelly having superb season in 2019. The only way they can build on that is obviously progression. No one will fancy going to Portlaoise to play them.

Colm Bonnar’s Carlow are complete outsiders here but they on their day can give any side in the Division a game, just ask Galway this year. The Barrowsiders have a couple of nice players in their ranks much will rely on Marty Kavanagh however. They will face 4 difficult games against Kilkenny, Wexford, Clare and Dublin, however, as they say if you want to be the best you got to play the best. Westmeath will face the more difficult challenge of playing Tipperary, Limerick, Cork, Galway and Waterford. They will likely struggle but performances will be key for Shane O’Brien’s men going into the Joe McDonagh Cup.

Although Limerick are favoruites for the league title I would be backing Tipperary at odds of 9/2.