Dominant Dubs demolish Laois

Dublin were crowned Leinster football champions for the 57th time on Sunday with a comprehensive 1-25 to 0-10 win in glorious sunshine at Croke Park.

Jim Gavin’s side will now play in the Super 8’s along with Donegal and Galway and Kerry. As the scoreline suggest this game wasnt competitive Dublin won by an easy margin of 18 points in the end. Laois put up a fight for half an hour before Dublin stepped on the gas and pulled away in a men against boys type of game. Laois’ season isnt over yet though as they have a chance to get into the quarter final stages of the All-Ireland championship if they come through the qualifiers.

Looking at a review of the game Dublin led by 1-08 to 0-05 at half time. The goal coming courtesy of Castleknock man Ciaran Kilkenny. Kilkenny indeed registered that goal after just three minutes after getting on the end of some good play from Eric Lowndes. Dean Rock then went on to add to the scoreboard with a nice point from a free, before Alan Farrell responded for Laois with a fine score. Dublin then lost their way for a few minutes after that Farrell score, they had some poor wides, while on the other hand Laois registered four points in a row through Donie Kingston kicking three and Alan Farrell kicking his second in as many as minutes to tie up the scores.

Dublin then through Kilkenny regained the lead. Paul Mannion then seen his 21st penalty sent wide before Rock kicked over a couple of frees. Farrell kicked over a nice score for Laois and there was only two points between the sides after 30 minutes, 1-04 to 0-05. Rock and Fenton went on to get further scores, before O’Callaghan kicked over another with half time approaching. Dublin now led by 1-07 to 0-05 into added time. Paddy Andrews closed the scoring in the half with a fisted point when he could of went for goal or passed to a team mate who had an open goal. Dublin led by 1-08 to 0-05 at the break.

To be fair to Laois some players had massive performance especially there keeper Graham Brody who to be honest only for him Laois would have been bet by 30 points he pulled off some superb saves in both halves. The second half itself began with Con O’Callaghan and Kieran Lillis swapping points, before Rock drilled over a free from a difficult angle. Dublin were in cruise control when Rock kicked over another free on 41 minutes as they went into a 8 point lead. Andrews then kicked over a nice score from play. Brody was then called into action once again after he saved from a Jack McCaffrey shot which went out for a 45 which was converted by Rock. It was a 10 point game now with 20 minutes to play with Cormac Costello getting in on the scoring.

It was far to easy for Dublin now and they pushed on with Kilkenny, Mannion, Costello and Rock kicking over four more points as Dublin looked set to win a 13th Leinster title in 14 years a remarkable record. John Small was given his marching orders for what appeared to be slapping Evan O’Carroll on 57 minutes but it was going to make little or no difference now. Jack McCaffrey had another shot saved by the sub goalkeeper Eoin Kehoe, Rock popped over another point as the All-Ireland Champions with 10 minutes to go. Niall Scully then pointed to register their 8th point on the trot, Kilkenny who is surely now in the recknowing for footballer of year went on to point before Costello got his third.

O’Carroll got on the scoreboard for Laois, their first score in 23 minutes. Brian Howard added for the hosts before Gary Walsh hit a brace of point for Laois. Fenton closed the scoring his second of the game before the referee put Laois out of their misery and blew the final whistle.