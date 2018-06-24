Donegal prove to strong for Fermanagh

Donegal proved far to strong for Fermanagh in the Ulster Football Final on Sunday with a commanding 2-18 to 0-12 win.

Donegal will now progress to the Super 8’s where they will play massive games, while for Fermanagh they will play in the Round 4 of the qualifiers which will give them another chance to get their. Donegal were indeed superb in the first half as they scored two superb goals through corner back Eoghan Ban Gallagher and the impressive Ryan McHugh.

The game began with Sean Quigley and Odhran Mac Niallais registering scores and it wasn’t until 15 minutes that Donegal took the lead in which they wouldn’t relinquish for the remainder of the game. Donegal then got their first goal of the game on 16 minutes courtesy of Eoghan Ban Gallagher, who palmed the ball to the net after he was set up by McBrearty and McHugh. Fermanagh played very negative football at times and that was evident on the scoreboard as they failed to score from play for 30 minutes. Gallagher pointed then before Murphy extended the lead, 1-04 to 0-01 after 25 minutes. Quigley pointed a free, before Brennan cancelled that out. Donegal then got their second goal with Ryan McHugh racing through the middle of the Fermanagh defence to finish high to the net, half an hour played 2-05 to 0-03 to Donegal. Murphy pointed a free to close the scoring for the half.

The second half was much the same as Donegal completely out played Fermanagh. Brennan kicked the first score of the second half, before Seamus Quigley scored a couple of nice points. In a game that had it all including Paddy McBrearty going off injured, a stray dog on the pitch and Arlene Foster in the stands, Donegal were far much better and finished with 12 different scorers in the end. Paul Brennan and Ciaran Thompson very impressive in the warm sunshine at Clones. Fermanagh’s misery was compounded even further when they had Ryan Jones sent off on a second yellow card and from their own Donegal took points at their peril.

Donegal – S Patton; P McGrath (0-1), S McMenamin, E Ban Gallagher (1-1); F McGlynn, P Brennan (0-2), R McHugh (1-0); H McFadden, L McLoone; O MacNiallais (0-1), M Langan (0-1), C Thompson (0-3, 1f); P McBrearty (0-1), M Murphy (0-4, 3f), J Brennan (0-1). Subs: D O Baoill for P McBrearty, C Ward for P Brennan, A Thompson for O MacNiallais, C Mulligan (0-1) for M Langan, M McHugh (0-1) for C Thompson, D O’Connor (0-1) for J Brennan.

Fermanagh – P Cadden; K Connor, C Cullen, M Jones; B Mulrone (0-1), J McMahon, L Cullen; E Donnelly (0-1), R Jones; P McCusker, D McCusker, A Breen; Sean Quigley (0-4f), C Jones (0-1), C Corrigan (0-1). Subs: E McHugh for K Connor (BC), C McManus for M Jones (BC), Seamus Quigley (0-3, 1f) for P McCusker, T Clarke for C Corrigan, R Corrigan (0-1) for Sean Quigley, D Teague for D McCusker.

Referee – D Gough.