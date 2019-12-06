Eire Og v Ballyboden: Team News and live score updates

The Leinster club football final takes place on Sunday between Eire Og of Carlow and Ballyboden of Dublin. We will have some team news and live score updates of the game. The game is live on TG4 from 2pm.

Preview

This is the game of the weekend, hence why TG4 are showing it live on Sunday. Eire Og have had an outstanding couple of months. Moreover, since winning the Carlow championship they have gone to beat Castletown of Wexford in round 1 , Sarsfields of Kildare in the quarter-finals and Portlaoise of Laois in the semi-final. They have a couple of Carlow senior players in their ranks including Sean Gannon, Eoghan Ruth and Chris Blake.

However, Ballyboden have had a solid year also. They won the Dublin championship which is probably one of the hardest in the country to win given it’s competitiveness. They beat Thomas Davis 0-15 to 0-09 in the final. Since then they have beaten Newtown Blues of Louth and Garrycastle of Westmeath. They have a couple of inter-county players in their ranks, the Basquel brothers Ryan and Colm, Michael Dara McAuley and Ross McGarry.

Team News/Probable Teams

Eire Og: Rickie Keating (0-01 free), Richie Mahon, Mark Fitzgerald, Benny Kavanagh; Jordan Lowry, Mark Furey, Paul McElligott; Jordan Morrissey , Eoghan Ruth; Recce Denieffe Darragh O’Brien, Sean Gannnon; Chris Blake Derek Hayden, Cormac Mullins

Ballyboden St Enda’s: Darragh Gogan; Bob Dwan, Shane Clayton, Cathal Flaherty; Darragh Nelson, Robbie McDaid, Aran Waters; Michael Darragh Macauley, Declan O’Mahony Sean Gibbons, Colm Basquel Darren O’Reilly; Warren Egan, Ryan Basquel , , Ross McGarry

Betting

Ballyboden are 1/5 to win this game, whereas the Carlow champions are 4/1. The draw is priced at 4/1. Colm Basquel to score a goal anytime at odds of 23/10 would be my selection here.