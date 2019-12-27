G1s for Abacadabras & A Plus Tard as Roaring Bull swoops late to win Paddy Power

‘Paddy Power Day’ at Leopardstown on Friday saw jockey Jack Kennedy double up when winning the Paddy Power Chase on Roaring Bull and the Grade 1 Paddy Power Future Champions Novice Hurdle on Abacadabras.

The seven-race card saw Kennedy claim two of the day’s major prizes,with Rachael Blackmore and Henry de Bromhead taking the other graded race, the Paddy’s Rewards Club “Loyalty’s Dead, Live for Rewards” Chase of €125,000, with A Plus Tard (4/1).

Much was expected of the Willie Mullins-trained Chacun Pour Soi (8/15f), a Grade 1 winner over fences at the Punchestown Festival last May when defeating Defi du Seuil and Duc Des Genievres over 2 miles. Today, however, he found A Plus Tard his better as jockey Rachael Blackmore and Co. Waterford trainer Henry de Bromhead claimed their third Graded race in two days at the Dublin racecourse.

Rachael Blackmore does it again – A Plus Tard beats Chacun Pour Soi into second in a thrilling finish at #Leopardstown pic.twitter.com/Xj7ZfxK0Vw — RTÉ Racing (@RTEracing) December 27, 2019

Gigginstown House Stud’s excellent run of form over the holiday period continued as French-bred Abacadabras (10/11f) gave Jack Kennedy and Gordon Elliott the first part of their double, when taking The Paddy Power Future Champions Novice Hurdle over 2miles. The five-year-old, who looked a little sketchy at some of his hurdles, had eight lengths to spare over 25/1 shot Heaven Help Us (Seán Flanagan) in the end as he sprinted clear after the final obstacle.

Abacadabras eventually grinds down a gutsy Heaven Help Us to win the Paddy Power Future Champions Novice Hurdle at #Leopardstown pic.twitter.com/8Z5Qj1xavx — RTÉ Racing (@RTEracing) December 27, 2019

The €200,000 Paddy Power Chase completed the double for Jack Kennedy, Gordon Elliott and owners Gigginstown House Stud as Roaring Bull (16/1) came late in the home straight to snatch what looked a likely victory from Fitzhenry (6/1f) and Barry Geraghty. The six-year-old son of Milan got the upper hand in the final 50 yards to deny the JP McManus-owned Fitzhenry by half-a-length.

What a race! Roaring Bull snatches a rollercoaster Paddy Power Chase at #Leopardstown pic.twitter.com/33legrtWFV — RTÉ Racing (@RTEracing) December 27, 2019

Leagan Gaeilge (33/1) gave Brendan Duke and Jim Bolger a winner in the opening Paddy Power “Only 364 Days to Christmas” 3-Y-O Maiden Hurdle.

The Paul Townend-ridden Melon (5/4f) won the Paddy Power “Live Stream All Irish Racing On Our App” Beginners Chase, while Joseph O’Brien was in the winner’s enclosure with the gelded son of Galileo, The Moyglass Flyer (4/1jf), in the Paddy Power Games “Don’t Think You’re Special” Handicap Hurdle.

The concluding hotly-contested Paddy Power Games “One For The Road” Flat Race was won by Appreciate It (11/10f), under Patrick Mullins, giving his father Willie a double on Day 2 of the festival.

Tomorrow is Savills Day at Leopardstown, with the Grade 1 Savills Chase the highlight of another seven-race card.