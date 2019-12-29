GAA Results: Cork beat Waterford 1-17 to 1-13

Cork beat Waterford 1-17 to 1-13 on Sunday in Dungarvan in the Munster Senior League. In a crowd of around 3,000 people it was the Rebels that triumphed under Kieran Kingston who was back in the hot seat as manager for his second game. The win for Cork now means they progress to the final.

It was Cork who led at the break 1-10 to 1-05. Patrick Curran netted for the hosts on 9 minutes. However, Tommy O’Connell who was brought on as a blood substitute netted for the Leesiders at the other end on 26 minutes. Some poor defending from the Deise allowed O’Connell to net. Cork fired over two points from Jack O’Connor from play.

The gap was back to the minimum with 10 minutes left. Patrick Curran did his best to edge the Deise in front but scores from Conor Lehane and that man Jack O’Connor meant the Rebels held on. Waterford will now play Kerry next weekend in a dead rubber group game. However, for Cork, they progress to the final after they beat Waterford. They will play the winners of next Sunday’s meeting between Clare and Tipperary on January 12th. It

Cork: G Collins; S O’Leary-Hayes, D Cahalane, E Murphy; C O’Leary, B Cooper, N O’Leary; A Walsh (0-2), R Walsh; R O’Flynn (0-2), C Lehane (0-6, 3f, 1 ‘65), S Twomey; L Meade (0-2), M O’Halloran (0-1), J O’Connor (0-3). Subs: T O’Donnell (1-1) for S Twomey (Blood, 26mins-HT), S O’Regan for M O’Halloran (56), S O’Donoghue for R Walsh (60), T O’Donnell for C Lehane (66), D Lowney for B Cooper (68).

Waterford: B Nolan; C Gleeson, C Prunty, S McNulty (0-1); I Daly, K Power, K Moran (0-1); K Bennett (0-1), J Dillon; N Montgomery, D Lyons (0-1), J Fagan; B Power, S Bennett (0-2, 1f) , P Curran (1-6, 5f). Subs: C Lyons (0-1) for I Daly (35mins), M Kearney for N Montgomery and J Prendergast for J Fagan (both HT), T Barron for S Bennett (52), S Ryan for P Curran (66).