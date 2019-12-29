GAA Results: McKenna Cup Round Up

The McKenna Cup got underway on Sunday afternoon and it sprung up some high scoring gaa results. Let’s take you through the McKenna Cup Round Up below. There were wins for Monaghan over Derry, Down over Fermanagh and Armagh over Cavan.

Monaghan 1-17 Derry 0-14

Seamus McEnaney’s second spell in charge of the Farney county ending with a 6 point win over Derry in Inniskeen. Monaghan made a bright start and led by 1-03 to 0-00 after 9 minutes. The goal came courtesy of Aaron Mulligan. However, Derry came thundering into the game as Ryan Bell’s accuracy meant they led by a point at the break. Chris Bradley, Ben McCarron and Jack Doherty kicked three points within the first 7 minutes of the second half to give the Oakleafers a three point advantage. However, Monaghan hit five scores of their own in a row. Dessie Ward, Kieran Hughes and Jack McCarron all raising white flags.

However, it was to be a Monaghan win as the impressive Mulligan fired over two more points, while Rory Beggan pointed twice also. These coming from placed balls. Barry McBennett sealed the win for Banty’s charges.

Fermanagh 0-09 Down 1-11

This game lacked in quality in my opinion but Down got the win by 5 points. Down lead at the break by 0-04 to 0-03. Ross McGarry and Pat Havern (2) notching scores for Down, while Garvan and Conal Jones registered scores on the board for the Ernesiders. The gap was out to four points with 45 minutes played as points from Poland, Havern and Flynn helped Paddy Tally’s men into a nice lead. Try as they might with two further points from Conal Jones the gap would not be cut. Down sealed the win with a stoppage time goal from Liam Kerr.

Cavan 1-13 Armagh 2-17

Armagh had a good 7 point win over Cavan at Breffni Park in Section C of the McKenna Cup. Martin Reilly netted a 10th minute penalty for the home side, but the Orchard men hit back. Tubrit, O’Neill, Nugent and Duffy pointing McGeeney’s men into the lead. Tubrit grabbing a goal. Armagh through Rian O’Neill and Nugent registered another couple of scores on the board to give them a 1-14 to 1-07 lead at the break. The game was all but over 1 minute into the second half when Conor Tubrit netted his second goal of the game. Niall Murray made a massive impact when introduced for Cavan scoring three points but it was to little to late as Armagh begin the new season with a win.

That complete the McKenna Cup round up for this week.