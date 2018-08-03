Gold for Katie-George Dunlevy & Eve McCrystal in World TT at Para-Cycling Road World Championships

Ireland’s Katie-George Dunlevy and Eve McCrystal have successfully defended their World Time Trial title at the UCI 2018 Para-cycling Road World Championships in Maniago, Italy.

The Paralympic Champions finished the 27.7km Time Trial in a time of 35:26:37, seventeen seconds ahead of silver medallists Lora Fachie and Corrine Hall from Britain. Poland’s Iwona Podkoscielna and Aleksandra Teclaw claimed the bronze medal two minutes further afield.

Speaking after the race, an elated Katie-George Dunlevy described a technical hard course:

“It was quite technical in the first part, and hard to stay on the power. In the straight sections we just got on the power together.

“We found out we won it ten minutes after the race and we are delighted. This had been what we have been aiming for since September – and it’s a different type of pressure to Rio or any other race. I had that belief that we could win.”

Crawley, West Sussex, UK-born Dunlevy added:

“I really enjoyed the course today, it had a bit of everything. I kept my head down close to my watch and just listening to the beeps. On the second lap a cloud came over, which was lovely. I was starting to die coming through a town and then we hit the straight sections. Myself and Eve never want to let each other down and we do it for each other.”

An equally thrilled pilot Eve McCrystal stated:

“It’s always hard to win a world title, but to defend it is even harder. We were told after one lap that we were ten seconds down – and we went on to win by almost twenty seconds. I knew our form was good going into it, and at this stage we have such confidence in each other.

“When you hear that you are down, you can either put your head down and give in, or you can just go for it. I could hear my children cheering for me at the sidelines, and we just went for it. When we get to the second lap we really get into our stride. We can just carry it on and settle. We had a good ride – it was steady and it was consistent.”

In the Men’s B Tandem Time Peter Ryan and Seán Hahessy finished in seventh position with a time of 32:42:56 – just over a minute behind world champions Britain. Damien Vereker and Dermot Radford were a further minute back in 12th place with 33:45:54.

Ronan Grimes was 12th in the Men’s C4 Time Trial with a time of 38:24:69 and Colin Lynch was also 12th in the Men’s C2 Time Trial with 19:59:01.

Women’s B Tandem Time Trial 27.2km

Gold IRELAND – Katie-George Dunlevy and Eve McCrystal

Silver Britain 35:43:38

Bronze Poland 37:30:15